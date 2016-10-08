Nellore woman ends her life at Madanapalle after FB contact threatened her

A married woman (23) of Nellore committed suicide at a local bus stand at Madanapalle on Thursday midnight, unable bear alleged blackmailing by her Facebook friend.

She reportedly cheated him with her fake profile, besides forcing him to deposit Rs.4 lakh in her account in recent days. The woman married an auto driver in Nellore two years ago, after falling in love. During the last couple of months, she was taking coaching for bank examinations at a study centre in Nandyal of Kurnool district. In recent months, the woman started chatting in Facebook with one Sujith Reddy of Kalikiri in Chittoor district, by using a fake photograph which looked beautiful. Sujith Reddy kept depositing cash in her account, which she used for purchasing a two-wheeler and gold ornaments. The duo also started proposing to each other on mobile.

A week ago, the man detected that the married woman had used a fake photograph. An enraged Sujith Reddy allegedly threatened the woman that if she failed to return his money in a week, he would expose the matter to her husband.

The woman told her husband that she was going to Nandyal to resume her coaching for bank exams, and arrived at the bus station at Madanapalle close to midnight on Thursday. She called Sujith Reddy and informed him to take a cash of Rs.15,000 which she carried with her.

Later, she reportedly forwarded the messages (communication between herself and Sujith Reddy) to her husband. Her final message to her husband sought him to collect her body at Madanapalle hospital.

Close to midnight, she gulped some oil and fell unconscious. The passengers at the bus stand informed the police who rushed her to the Government hospital. She died while arrangements were under way to shift her to the SVRR Hospital at Tirupati.