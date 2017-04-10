Expedite houses for low-income groups, Naidu tells officials

more-in

With the Central government sanctioning four lakh houses for low-income groups in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that they are built at least up to slab level before the onset of monsoon.

At a teleconference with District Collectors and other officials, including Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, here on Monday, Mr. Naidu wanted officials to put in extra efforts for early completion of these houses.

Prestigious programme

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that the ‘pucca houses for all’ was a prestigious programme of the State and Central governments. Another four lakh houses were sanctioned to A.P.

The officials would have to accelerate the works on pucca houses. Materials such as cement and steel required for the construction should be kept ready. Also, housing work inspector posts would have to be filled, he said.

Construction of anganwadi, panchayat buildings should also be completed at the earliest. If required, backward regions’ development funds could be utilised for the same. Progress of construction of pucca houses would be reviewed every fortnight, he said.

It may be recalled that the State Cabinet in February gave its nod for construction of 1.2 lakh houses in the urban areas. The Cabinet also approved three models — 270 sft, 365 sft, and 420 sft. In the first model, a hall-cum-bedroom, kitchen, and toilet would be constructed.

A bedroom, hall, kitchen, and toilet would be provided in the second model. In the third model, the house would have two bedrooms, a hall, kitchen and toilet.

The beneficiary would have to pay ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh in a year, depending on the model they choose. The State and the Central governments’ share would be ₹ 3 lakh. The remaining amount would have to be borne by the beneficiary. The State government would arrange bank loans.