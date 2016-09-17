Aim is to create interest among student on the subject

Satish Dhawan Space Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in association with the Aditya group of educational institutions, is conducting a three-day exhibition on space science along with a series of academic programmes for school and college students from October 4. Home Minister N. Chinna Rajappa, Members of Parliament P. Ravindra Babu, M. Murali Mohan and T. Narasimham will take part in the inaugural session, while senior scientists from the ISRO will conduct special interactive sessions with the students turning up for the event.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Friday, deputy manager of the SHAR centre V.R.K.S. Varaprasad said that the first artificial earth satellite Sphutnik-1 was launched into the elliptical low earth orbit on October 4, 1957 and the United Nations treaty was signed on October 10, 1967 that the space research must be used for human welfare, but not for any other purposes. “Marking these two significant dates, the UN proposed to celebrate World Space Week from October 4 to 10 every year and from the SHAR, we have been conducting several programmes for the students annually,” he said, adding that this year Kakinada was chosen as one of the centres to celebrate the week and the management of Aditya educational institutions came forward to host the events at its engineering college at Surampalem.

Free buses

Chairman of the Aditya group N. Sesha Reddy said that they were planning to operate free buses from their college at Srinagar in the city to the venue of the exhibition for the benefit of students of government schools. “The objective is to create interest among the students about the importance of space science,” he said.