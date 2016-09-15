An Excise constable was killed, while another constable and sub-inspector of police of the same department escaped with injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry parked on the roadside on the National Highway No.16 near Prattiapdu on Wednesday.

According to the Prattipadu police, personnel from the Excise Enforcement conducted a vehicle check at Krishnavaram toll plaza in the morning and found stocks of ganja in a car. In a bid to bring the accused and the stock to the Excise station at Prattipadu, the SI and two constables took the same car and asked the accused to drive towards the station.

The driver, in a bid to give a slip to the Excise personnel, rammed a lorry parked on the roadside and managed to escape from the spot.

Constable Nageswara Rao died on the spot, while SI Niranjan and another constable Muralikrishna escaped with injuries.

The police rushed them to the hospital for treatment and seized the car along with the ganja stock. A case was registered and investigation was on.

This was the second accident on the NH 16 near Prattiapdu in less than one day, as five persons were killed in a road accident on Tuesday evening when their car hit a tractor coming in the opposite direction.