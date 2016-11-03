Reddy Madhavi (17), an Intermediate II year student of Cheekaligutta locality of Madanapalle town, breathed her last on Tuesday after battling with cancer for one and half years.

Born into a family of construction workers -- R. Narayana and Shyamala -- the younger daughter was diagnosed with cancer in March, 2015 and since then the family had approached hospitals in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in vain.

On July 4, the parents took their daughter to Madanapalle court and made an appeal for mercy killing to Madhavi. However, the court rejected it.

The parents who had spent over Rs. 15 lakh for Madhavi’s medical expenses could not continue to spend much and finally resorted to administering ayurvedic medicine to the girl since August.

A week ago, the girl developed multiple complications, particularly difficulty in breathing, and was rushed to Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

The parents said that as her condition worsened, she was brought back to Madanapalle and she died on Tuesday.

The parents deplored that though they had been approaching the district administration seeking financial support for Madhavi’s treatment, it yielded no result.

The couple blamed official apathy for their daughter’s death.