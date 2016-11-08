Irregularities detected in transactions in Kurnool, E. Godavari, Prakasam and Vizag

Bogus transactions through ePos machines by ration shop dealers in Kurnool, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts and adjustment of the online closing balance by engineers of the National Informatics Centre, Hyderabad, for pecuniary benefits were detected by Kurnool Central Crime Station sleuths on Monday.

The Kurnool CCS police arrested the two engineers, a former computer operator in the Kurnool District Supply Office and three ration shop dealers of Srisailam mandal on charges of making bogus transactions in Kurnool district.

Ajay Kumar Pande (27), a software engineer at NIC, Muvva Swapna (34), a database administrator in NIC, S. Lavanya (26), former computer operator in the office of the Kurnool District Supply Office and the three ration shop dealers— Cherukuri Mallikarjuna (45) of Lingalagattu, Midde Nagamallaiah (50) of Srisailam and Yerrachinna Mallikarjuna (45) of Sunnipenta in Srisailam mandal — were arrested, said SP A. Ravikrishna and presented them before the media here. Kurnool DSO Thippe Naik inquired into alleged bogus deals through ePos machines and on securing prima facie evidence, filed a criminal case in the Srisailam II Town police station against four ration shop dealers of Kurnool district, one each in East Godavari and Prakasam and 12 dealers in Visakhapatnam, the SP told the media. The case was handed over to the Kurnool CCS for detailed investigation.

Kurnool CCS DSP D. Hussain Peera, Circle Inspector B. Srinivasa Rao and staff arrested the accused. When Ch. Mallikarjuna of Srisailam approached S. Lavanya of Kurnool, she struck a deal with Swapna of NIC, Hyderabad, for showing lesser closing stock balance online and adjusting the data to show that the stock was distributed, Mr. Ravikrishna explained.

An advance of Rs. 10,000 and a monthly sum of Rs. 5,000 was taken from each shop-keeper as part of the deal, he added.

Mallikarjuna managed to pool up 18 ration shop dealers in Kurnool, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts, he added.

He sent the advance and monthly amounts of the shops to Lavanya and she gave Rs. 3 lakh in cash and deposited Rs. 3 lakh in the bank account of Swapna’s brother, the SP said.

Later a deal was struck with Ajay Kumar Pande and Rs. 9.60 lakh was sent to his account by NEFT transfer and he adjusted the online closing balances of the dealers for September and October, Mr. Ravikrishna said.

The SP announced rewards to the CCS DSP and circle for arresting the accused and said a thorough investigation would be taken up.

