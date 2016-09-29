A 25-year-old woman, suffering from chronic epilepsy, was allegedly raped by two auto drivers at Chowdepalle of Punganur Assembly constituency a couple of days ago.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night.

According to information, the woman in tattered clothes was seen moving in the busy Gokul Circle in Punganur town since a week, and was taking shelter on the pavement close to a shop after it was closed at night. On occasions when she suffered convulsions, the roadside public would throw water on her, while some would make her to clutch iron objects.

The shop owner, who did not like the presence of the woman in rags in his premises, reportedly asked a couple of auto drivers to take her away, and abandon her at a forest location between Punganur and Chowdepalle, and gave them a small amount for the job.

Around midnight on Monday, the duo forcibly lifted the woman into an auto and went towards Chowdepalle.

After allegedly raping the woman, the duo brought her back to Punganur and left her at the shop.

On Tuesday morning, the shop owner and some public were shocked to see her weeping and with small wounds on her.

When asked what had happened, the woman reportedly showed the auto drivers who were responsible for her plight, while they were standing at distance.

Fearing exposure, the duo fled the locality later.

Some locals alleged that though they had informed the matter to the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department for her immediate rehabilitation, there was no response from them.

A group of public reported the matter to the local police in Punganur immediately. But the police responded late, and shifted her to area hospital in the evening.

The case was shifted to Chowdepalle police on Wednesday.

None arrested

The Chowdepalle Sub-inspector confirmed the sexual assault on the woman. No arrests were made so far in the case, said the Sub-Inspector.