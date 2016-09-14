Id-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by Muslims with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Completing Haj pilgrimage, pious people offered Eid prayers on the tenth day of the holy month of Dhu'l Hijja in Islamic calendar.

The devout sacrificed ‘bakra' (goat) recalling Prophet Ibrahim's supreme sacrifice of his only son Ismail at the mount of Mina at behest of Allah, with reverence.

Special prayers were also organised at, among other places of worship, tastefully-decorated Mecca Masjid, Madina Masjid, Pedda Masjid, Gantapalem Masjid, Hussain Masjid, Zubeda Masjid and Kausar Masjid here.

Greetings

Muslim religious head Maulana Rahim Khan led the prayers at the Konjedu Idgha here.

Senior Telugu Desam leader and former MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy wished Muslim brethren on the occasion.

Men, women and children sporting new dresses exchanged greetings and distributed sacrificial meat to friends and relatives on the occasion.