District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan directed engineering officials on Friday to expedite construction of the right and left feeder channels of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project canal, in order to irrigate 65,000 acres.

Addressing a meeting with engineers and contractors in the tahsildar office at Pathikonda, the Collector told Adoni RDO Obulesu to depute 21 deputy tahsildars to oversee the works on 21 distributory canal works under the 28 and 29 packages and complete them quickly.

Mr. Vijayamohan questioned the officials and contractors on the delay in executing works even after disbursal of compensation to farmers. A contractor told the Collector that payment of Rs. 2.20 crore was due to him for works completed earlier and another said he had to get Rs. 2 crore for the completed works. The Collector assured them of clearing the pending payments.

HNSS Special Deputy Collector Sasidevi and Mallikarjuna, superintending engineer Narayanaswamy and executive engineer Prasada Reddy participated.