Police continued efforts on Monday to trace a B.Tech CSE second year student, Ajay, of Santhiram Engineering College in Nandyal, who was feared drowned in the Srisailam Right Branch main canal near Panyam in Kurnool district.

Irrigation engineers reduced the water flow in the SRBC main canal from 2,400 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs on the request of the police. Workers were deployed and coracles were pressed into service to search for the missing student along the canal, but the efforts didn’t meet with any success till Monday evening, Panyam Circle Inspector Parthasarathi Reddy said.

While Ajay, belonging to Peddadevalapuram in Bandi Atmakur mandal, was feared drowned, four engineering students — Sohail, Hussain, Chaitanya and Bhagya Kumar Reddy — were rescued by local people when they were being washed away in the SRBC canal. They went to take bath in the canal on Sunday. The search to trace Ajay was suspended at dusk and would continue on Tuesday morning, Mr. Parthasarathi Reddy said.