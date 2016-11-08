A B.Tech II year student of a private college in Palamaner town committed suicide on Monday evening by consuming pesticide, allegedly due to harassment by the college faculty.

The student, identified as Harish (20), a native of Tavanampalle mandal near Chittoor, was found battling for life at the roadside of Moghili forest ghat section, 10 km from Palamaner.

He died on the way to Government Hospital at Chittoor.

The boy's parents alleged that their son was found in a frustrated mood in recent days, complaining of harassment by the faculty.

The area police are investigating the case.