An engineering student of Chittoor rural, who survived an attempt on his life by a co-student on Monday, was declared out of danger by doctors at the Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Sai Mohan Naidu (20) of Pandikotkuru village of Irala mandal of Chittoor district, a III year B.Tech student of a college on the outskirts of Chittoor, was invited for lunch on Monday by his classmate Sasidhar Reddy (20), a native of Tanakallu in Anantapur district, at Murakambattu locality in Chittoor, 3 km from the college.

Around 4 p.m., the duo allegedly had a fight inside the room. Sasidhar allegedly stabbed Sai Mohan’s neck with a kitchen knife, resulting in the latter falling down due to spinal injury. Leaving his classmate in a pool of blood, Sasidhar locked his room and fled. Around 6 pm, Sai Mohan’s parents called him as he did not come home.

The boy, whose movements were paralysed due to neck and spinal injury, attended the call with great difficulty, and informed the parents that his life was in danger and gave a picture of the locality.

His parents rushed to Murakambattu and broke open the door.

They rushed Sai Mohan to the Government Hospital in Chittoor, from where he was shifted to the CMC Hospital in Vellore around midnight. On Tuesday morning, doctors at the CMC declared the boy out of danger.

Chittoor (Rural East) Circle-Inspector, M. Chandrasekhar told The Hindu that investigation was in progress.

“We have formed special teams to arrest the accused. His paternal uncle and aunt have come to Chittoor from Tanakallu based on our information to them. Another police team is at Tanakallu,” he said.

The police officer said Sasidhar Reddy had left a note mentioning the reason for the alleged attack. During the last three years, the former had reportedly extended hand loans to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh to Sai Mohan for his fee, textbooks and pocket money.

When asked to repay, Sai Mohan reportedly kept dodging the matter. The accused in his note said Sai Mohan kept threatening him that he (Sasidhar Reddy) was a non-local and that he could do nothing if he did not repay the amount.

These circumstances had forced Sasidhar Reddy to make an attempt on the life of his classmate, the Circle-Inspector said.