Sahridaya Sahiti: Tributes to the statue of Mahakavi Gurajada, near RTC Complex, 9 a.m.; release of books on Gurajada, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 10 a.m.

All India Democratic Women’s Association: Singing of the song ‘Desamunu preminchumanna, manchiyannadhi penchumanna’, Gurajada statue, near RTC Complex junction, 11 a.m.

Vizag Film Society: Inaugural of 3-day Telugu talkie cinema film festival, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.

B.V. Foundation for Peace and Harmony: International Day of Peace, Dr. VS Krishna Degree College, Maddilapalem, 11 a.m.

CII, AP: Investors meet for MSMEs, The Park hotel, 9 a.m.