Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthana Sangham: Sarannavaratri celebrations, temple premises, near Kurupam Market, 10 a.m.

Bhabatarini Mata Temple: Devi Navaratri festival, R.K. Beach Road, 9 a.m. to noon & 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.,

Sri Lalita Peetham: Cultural programmes, 5.45 p.m.

Sri Maha Kameswari Peetham: Special puja in connection with Dasara, Ashram compound, Pendurthi, 7 a.m.

Sri Sai Gokula Gurudutta Vihar: Lalitha Chandi Navaratri Mahotsavam, TTD Kalyanamandapam, 9 a.m.

Sri Sagara Giri Kanaka Durga Temple: Sarannavaratri celebrations, Yarada Konda, 4.30 a.m. onwards

Andhra University: Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao Endowment Lecture on ‘Yoga and Medication perceived in Bhagavad Gita’ by Prof. Hare Krishna Satapathy, Platinum Jubilee Hall, AU campus, 4 p.m.

Vizag Film Society: Screening of Telugu film ‘Gruha Pravesham’ (1946) to commemorate the completion of 70 years of its release, Visakha Public Library, Dwarakanagar, 6 p.m.

Risali Institute of Management: Freshers Day celebrations, Hotel Green Park, 11 a.m. onwards

CITU: ‘People ballot’ to elicit opinion of the public on the ‘Railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam and SCS for AP’, Jagadamba junction, 9.30 a.m. onwards.