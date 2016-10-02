‘‘Development of ship-based missile systems is in progress”

The air defence endo-atmospheric interceptor missile is ready for launch, disclosed a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation scientist.

‘‘An endo-atmospheric interceptor is getting ready for launch in three to four months’ time,’’ revealed S. Gopinath, Director, System Integration (Mechanical), RCI, at the Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, while talking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a national seminar on Space Development Nexus (SDNx) organised by St. Ann's College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Prithvi variants

‘‘P2 and Dhanush, which are the variants of the surface-to-surface missile Prithvi will be launched by the Army and Navy on a regular basis selectively from the production lot,” he said while giving an overview of the India’s Ballistic Missile Defence Programme. ‘‘Development of ship-based missile systems is in progress,” he added.