Police launch major drive to streamline traffic at various points

*Month long drive to clear all encroachments

*Ensuring traffic discipline with voluntary participation is key

With traffic snarls eating up precious time of commuters besides causing road jams, the Guntur Urban Police has launched a major drive on Tuesday to get rid of encroachments and clear all bottlenecks.

With Guntur and Vijayawada, the two most prominent cities in the capital region, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic has become a major challenge to the police. Guntur has an advantage to start with as the major roads have all been widened before Krishna Pushkaramalu, but the challenge is to regulate the flow of traffic.

In the absence of an efficient public transport system, a large number of people still depend on autorickshaws.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, who inspected the roads for about three hours on Tuesday morning, said that a traffic blueprint would be made in consultation with the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

“Traffic regulation and enforcing a traffic discipline with the voluntary participation is going to be a priority in the next three months. All major roads would be freed of encroachments and bottlenecks in future,’’ Mr. Tripathi said.

Beginning with the Chuttugunta junction, the entry point from Sattenapalli and Narsaraopet, Mr. Tripathi inspected the Ethu Road, Palnadu Bus Station, Market Centre, NTR RTC Bus Station Complex, Manipuram Rail over Bridge (RoB) and gave several suggestions to traffic police.

After noticing that the contractor executing the construction of a bridge at KVP Colony had left the job unfinished, the SP directed the contractor to immediately complete the work. Two bus shelters have been proposed at the ITC office.

He moved to Ethu Road where a traffic signal point has been proposed. He also directed the traffic police to continue the existing one way at the Flower Market Centre and allotment of parking on one side.

He also asked the RTC personnel not to allow bus drivers to board passengers on the main road opposite the bus stand.