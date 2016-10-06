Focussing more on providing value-addition to the horticulture and fisheries products in East Godavari district, the officials have decided to propagate the use of solar dryers in the manufacture of mango jelly, set up grading centres for vegetables and encourage mud crab culture in coastal villages.

In a meeting with the officials of horticulture and the fisheries departments here on Wednesday, Collector H. Arun Kumar said about 4,200 tonnes of mango jelly was being made in 14 villages of the district every year. “It is a cottage industry, where the makers are using traditional methods to prepare the jelly. Our idea is to distribute solardryersto them so that they could cut down the drying time, besides coming out with more qualitative output,” he said, while asking the officials of the horticulture department and the District Rural Development Agency to appoint an agency to study the feasibility of the dryers. Similarly, he asked the officials to distribute poly houses, shade nets, battery sprayers and trolleys to the nursery managements.

Referring to the vegetable cultivation, Mr. Kumar highlighted the need for setting up farmers’ producers organisations on the lines of Maharashtra, where the centres were taking care of grading of the vegetables and ensuring better price to the farmers. “It will eliminate middlemen in the vegetable market, so that the farmers could get a better price and the consumers will get more qualitative vegetables,” he said. He said that arrangements were in place for encouraging mud crab culture at Pallam and Chirra Yanam and that over 300 ponds have been identified for the purpose.

Project officer of the Micro Irrigation Project M. Subba Rao, Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department S. Anjali and other officials were present.