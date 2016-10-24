Finding the loans advanced to the beneficiaries in the past turned non-performing assets mainly due to lack of assured market for their products, the AP Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation is working on ways to make the ventures funded by it sustainable. “The corporation will enter into tie-ups with public sector firms to show assured market to the beneficiaries,” its chairman Jupudi Prabhakar Rao says.

The corporation will hire 100 Volvo buses on behalf of SC beneficiaries with driving skills, he says. “As per an arrangement being worked out with the APSRTC, the beneficiaries will operate the buses on routes finalised by the RTC.” Dalit drivers would offer services under the ‘Chandranna cabs’ scheme in collaboration with Ola, he says. Similarly, the beneficiaries will be entrusted with the task of moving essential commodities from districts to mandals and villages.