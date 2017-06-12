Economy doing well, says Venkaiah

more-in

The country is leading over several nations, including China, with over 7%GDP growth and inflation at 4% under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, compared to high inflation of 12% during the regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Presenting a progress report on the three years of Modi rule through a PowerPoint presentation at a meeting at VUDA Children’s Arena on Sunday, the Minister gave a detailed account on the progress made on various fronts in the “stable and corruption-free government” under Mr. Modi.

Demonetisation

Demonetisation had brought 91 lakh more under the tax net, and the details of the money deposited and its origins would be revealed soon, he said. Even the process of getting black money from abroad began, he asserted, recalling that the only two resolutions of the first Cabinet meeting were on black money and transferring seven mandals facing submersion under the Polavaram project to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Venkaih Naidu said the attempts of the Opposition to show the government in poor light through a disinformation campaign on various issues had failed in State after State, including in Delhi, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh. The Modi Government would endeavour to find a solution to Kashmir tangle and Maoist issue, which it had inherited, and the farmers’ problems, he asserted.

NDTV row

The government was committed to ensuring the freedom of the Press, and the case against NDTV dated back to 2011-12 when the Congress was in power, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio, said.

Asking all concerned to take stern action against land fraud and tampering of records, he said such tendencies should be nipped in the bud as Visakhapatnam was poised to grow as an international city.

He released a ‘report card’ of Lok Sabha member and State BJP president K. Haribabu for the third year.