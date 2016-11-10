The East Godavari district police have set up a call centre to take calls from the public who are facing problems in exchanging the currency of the denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 at the filling stations, hospitals, medical shops, cinemas and other designated establishments announced by the Union government.

People can call the centre on 94407-96514 or 94906-18505 to lodge their complaint.

The police officer will take the call and resolve the issue. This arrangement is an addition to the improved patrolling at banks from Thursday.

“If there is a shortage of change, those who received the currency are expected to give a receipt for the amount to be returned. People have every right to circulate the notes to the two denominations, as there is no ban on them,” Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash told the reporters here.