ePos fraud: Cases against 149 fair price shop dealers

The police have registered cases against 149 fair price shop dealers of Kurnool district on charges of committing irregularities in distribution of essential commodities through ePoS machines.

Cases were booked under Sections 420, 409 IPC and Section 66 of IT Act against the fair price shop dealers, after revenue divisional officers suspended the dealers on orders issued by Kurnool Joint Collector C. Harikiran. The dealers who were booked included 100 of Kurnool city, five of Kurnool rural, 15 in Yemmiganur, 12 in Nandikotkur, seven in Nandavaram, three each in Devanakonda, Panyam and Srisailam and one in Veldurthy.

It may be recalled that Kurnool Central Crime Station police arrested three fair price shop dealers of Srisailam, two outsourced engineers of NIC and a former computer operator of Kurnool District Supply Office in a ePoS fraud case on November 7. The cases booked against 149 FP shop dealers were also likely to be handed over to the CCS, Kurnool CCS DSP D. Hussain Peera, told The Hindu on Monday.

Meanwhile, some suspended dealers were said to be making efforts to secure anticipatory bail from court, while some others were allegedly approaching political leaders in a bid to shield themselves.