November 15, 2016
November 15, 2016

Duronto Express losing its sheen

The prestigious Duronto Express, considered to be the fastest train between the largest city in AP – Visakhapatnam – and Secunderabad, seems to be losing its sheen. “I travelled on this premium train paying Rs.1,542 in 3rd AC. I was disgusted to find that the taps in the toilet ran dry soon after the train commenced its run from Vizag,” says S. Ganapathiraju of Hyderabad, who travelled by this train on Thursday.

“The train was stopped for about 30 minutes at the outer signal at Secunderabad to the agony of passengers,” he adds.

Y Srihari Rao, treasurer, Duvvada Railway Users Association travelled with his family members from Vijayawada to Duvvada in the AP AC Express recently.

The train arrived on Platform-3 instead of PF-4 as a goods train was parked in the platform due to incomplete loop line work at Duvvada.

Passengers, including senior citizens, patients, physically challenged persons and pregnant women and those carrying kids and luggage faced a lot of difficulty in reaching the PF-3 from PF-4 through the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at the end of PF-3.

There are no lifts, escalators and ramp type FOB.

Wheel-chair users faced great difficulty in reaching PF-3.

Normally all coaching trains going towards Visakhapatnam arrive on PF-4 at Duvvada.

This enables passengers to reach the road without any difficulty and catch an RTC bus, auto or other modes of transport.

