Andhra Pradesh

DSA sports camps from May 1

The District Sports Authority is going to conduct summer coaching camps in various sports and games at several locations across the city and district starting May 1. The camps would have a variety of games and sports including badminton, boxing, handball, Kho-Kho, basketball, judo, tennis, table tennis, weightlifting, hockey, football, carroms, pesa polo, sepak takraw, softball, taekwondo, volleyball, swimming and others at 66 venues in the city and district, a release said.

Interested candidates can walk into the DSA office at IGMC or contact local coaches.

