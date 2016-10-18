Transport Minister S. Raghava Rao, along with MLA D. Janardhana Rao, handing over permanent Registration Certificate to a vehicle-owner in Ongole on Monday.— Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

New surveillance system will help make highways more safe, says Transport Minister

With a view to ensuring safety on the highways and checking traffic violations, the government plans to go in for electronic surveillance in a big way. It plans to deploy drones and PTZ cameras at toll plazas on Expressways to nail wayward drivers.

Transporter Minister S. Raghava Rao said this after launching the State-wide online citizen services project from Tirumala Automotives here on Monday.

The project enables vehicle buyers to walk into any automobile showroom with their Aadhaar card and get permanent registration certificate of the newly bought vehicle the same day.

“The new surveillance system, which is more effective than the conventional CCTV cameras, will be put in place in a couple of months to make highways more safe for travel,” the Minister said.

The drones and PTZ cameras, which would be at work round the clock, would check, among other traffic violations, overloading, rash driving, and overtaking, explained Joint Transport Commissioner J.A.V. Prasad.

The Minister, along with Ongole MLA D. Janardhan Rao, handed over permanent vehicle registration certificate to J. Sivakumar, who bought a two-wheeler, and Y. Ramesh Babu, who bought a four-wheeler, within minutes.

“With cent per cent Aadhaar enrolment in the State, the online citizen services project has been integrated with the National Vehicle Register of VAHAN to provide permanent registration certificate to vehicle owners at the time of buying the new vehicle,” Mr. Prasad said. Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma said that the project would go a long way in identifying stolen and abandoned vehicles, as also those involved in accident.

Joint Collector Hari Jawaharlal and Regional Transport Commissioner Ch.V.K. Subba Rao spoke.