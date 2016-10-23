District Revenue Officer L. Vijay Chander on Saturday said sand smuggling to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would be dealt with sternly and criminal cases would be filed against violators.

At a press conference here, the DRO said the district administration had sought the Superintendents of Police in Chittoor and Tirupati to form special teams for round-the-clock surveillance on the border check-posts and patrolling of national and State highways connected to the neighbouring States. He said that field staff of the revenue and mines departments were instructed to undertake regular inspections at all sand reaches in the district to check misuse of sand lifting for purposes other than public interest as per the sand policy of the State government.

The official said it had come to the notice of the district authorities that some vested interests were taking advantage of the free sand policy and had been resorting to large-scale lifting of sand from the riverbeds and sand reaches to smuggle the material during the night time to the neighbouring States.