People go through their morning walk on DRM Road at Nallapadu in Guntur on Monday.

Lush green environs, a rare luxury in Guntur, prove irresistible

: A whiff of fresh air blows across the face and the sounds of little egrets chirping away fills it with music and sight of walkers strolling on a road filled with trees, isn’t it the perfect way to start the day?

For people living in Shyamala Nagar, Ravindra Nagar and the NGO Colony, DRM Road has now become the popular walking track, the vast open spaces besides the railway track where they can engage themselves with some physical activity.

Senior citizens living in one of the most peaceful residential colonies in the city are now enjoying their moments under the winter sun taking a stroll while younger men and women are found jogging and cycling along the road lined with trees.

At a time when most open spaces are being rapidly urbanised, the DRM Road has emerged as one of the few open spaces for people. The Road is actually a private one laid by the South Central Railway and leads to the Railway Colony at Nallapadu, where the residential quarters of the Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officers are located. The patch of road which walkers use ends with an eco park developed in 2002.

Since then, the green walking spaces besides the railway track have emerged as favourite places for morning walkers in the town. For enthusiastic cyclists like Adil Pasha, businessman from Brundavan Gardens, a ride on DRM Road offers a refreshing start to the day. “I cycle along with my friends and I enjoy the greenery on the road.

While appreciating the Railways for allowing people to use the facility, I would like to suggest to them a separate walking trail besides the railway track would be of much help and avoid accidents on the road.’’ Mr. Adil said.