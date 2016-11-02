Harikrishna, 38, a lorry driver, was crushed to death under the vehicle which rolled down a 40-foot-deep gorge and overturned, near Patha Bogada in Nallamala forest area in Mahanandi mandal in Kurnool district on Monday.

Harikrishna’s brother-in-law Srinivasulu, the lorry cleaner suffered bruises as he jumped out of the lorry. Harikrishna and Srinivasulu of Venkupalem in Vinukonda mandal in Guntur district, were taking a red soil-laden lorry to Jindal cement factory in Gadivemula mandal, when the vehicle ran off the road into the gorge and overturned, according to the police.

Confusion prevailed among the police for some time on the jurisdiction of the accident site as it was along the border of Sirivella, Mahanandi and Rudravaram mandals, before they came to a conclusion that it came under the jurisdiction of Sirivella police station limits.

The Sirivella police registered a case and shifted Harikrishna’s body for post-mortem.