The district authorities have sent drinking water tankers to Pileru area in the neighbouring Chittoor district following instructions from the government.
Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaramprasad said that about 50 tankers of water had been sent already and more supply would be made depending on the emerging needs there.
