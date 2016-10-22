First time in the medical history of Rajamahendravaram, a practising physician has got the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy Award — considered highest in medical fraternity — for 2014. Doctor Karri Rama Reddy, psychiatrist known for his highest number of degrees in academics, has been conferred the award “to recognise outstanding service in the field of Socio Medical Relief”.

Dr. Reddy received a letter from President of Medical Council of India Dr. Jayashree Mehta that the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award Fund Society had selected him for the award.

Dr. Reddy passed MBBS from Andhra University with university rank and subject gold medals and prizes and obtained MD degree in Psychological medicine from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in 1980. An avant-grade in Psychiatry in the private sector in coastal Andhra, he established the first private psychiatric hospital in Rajamahendravaram in 1980 and about 1.24 lakh patients had received treatment from the hospital.

The Award will be presented by the President of India in July 2017.