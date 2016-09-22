DPS student excels

in online quiz

A student of X class of Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Anshuman Panda finished as one of the top ten scorers, in the secondary category (IX-XII Classes) in the second series of the Avishkar online quiz of the Central Board of Secondary Education for children studying in the schools affiliated to it.

Anshuman achieved the honour in the second series of the quiz held in August. Principal of the school Samir Kumar Pandey and management congratulated him on his achievement and wished him to do well in the final round.