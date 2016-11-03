Krishna District Judge Y. Lakshmana Rao (centre) and other Judges taking part in a door-to-door campaign at Machilipatnam on Wednesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Judges of various courts in the District Court Complex, lawyers and people of various walks of life on Wednesday took out a rally in Machilipatnam as a part of the door-to-door campaign on legal literacy and services of the Legal Services Authority.

Krishna District and Sessions Judge Y. Lakshmana Rao flagged-off the two-day district level campaign at the District Court Complex here and took out a march, leading several students.

A group of judges under the aegis of the Krishna District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) participated in the campaign, which is aimed at creating awareness on the legal services being offered by the DLSA for respective cases.

“The door-to-door campaign will primarily highlight what the Legal Service Authorities Act 1987 promises to the needy, by providing necessary legal aid. We are thankful to the students and volunteers from the National Service Scheme and the police department who have joined in the campaign,” said Mr. Lakshmana Rao.

Addressing the gathering, including panel lawyers and para legal volunteers, Mr. Lakshmana Rao urged them to try their best to communicate with each family in the district about the legal services and role of the legal services authority in promising justice in various cases.

DLSA Secretary P.A. Rajeev told The Hindu that the campaign would also reach out to the different section people, including SC and ST, differently abled and people belonging to below the poverty line. Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman S. Rajani and judges M. Rama Krishna, Srinivas Sharma, T. Mallikarjuna Rao, G. Chandrmouleswari; Machilipatnam Bar Association President K. Srinivasa Rao, Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Sravan Kumar joined in the campaign.

The campaign is being monitored by all the courts across the Krishna district.