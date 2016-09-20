Twenty-two-year-old Deepika from Singarayakonda in Prakasam district had lost all hope when she delivered a premature female baby with a very low birth weight. A team of doctors and para-medical staff from the Sai Veena Children's Hospital here, led by Dr. L. Suneel Kumar Reddy, gave a new lease of life to the baby by providing 24x7 treatment at the neo-natal care unit for about a month under the NTR Arogyasri.

Dr. Reddy said the baby had entered the world in the 28th week itself with a low birth weight of 800 grams. The average Indian birth weight is 2.50 kg and the normal delivery time is about 38 weeks. After a thorough check-up of the baby's health condition, neonatologist G. Mrudullah said, ''The baby is now hale and hearty.”