Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should not forfeit Andhra Pradesh’s right over its erstwhile capital, Hyderabad, until the Central government extended the benefits promised by way of special package to develop Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra and compensate for the loss of revenue because of non-sanction of Special Category Status, Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh asserted on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh was meted out injustice in all aspects during bifurcation and was getting only 40 per cent of power generated compared to 60 per cent to Telangana, he told the media here.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, while leading a separatist movement, maintained that Telangana was backward while Andhra Pradesh had developed, he recalled.

However, the first Telangana budget post-bifurcation had revenue surplus of Rs.10,000 crore even as Andhra Pradesh was bogged down by revenue deficit of Rs.16,000 crore, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao, who claimed that the Nawabs had built palatial buildings in Hyderabad, was planning to demolish and rebuild them, he said. Telangana should extend its budget surplus as loan to Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Mr. Venkatesh sought setting up of industrial parks and permit manufacture of products hitherto not produced in South India.

He asserted that the Chandrababu Naidu government was bringing about an industrial revolution, proposed construction of airports, steel plant, cement units, food park, solar park, and solar panel manufacturing units in Kurnool district.

MLC M. Sudhakar Babu was present.