TDP Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on Sunday alleged that preference was being given to “caste and relations” in the allotment of works in the Anantapur Municipality.

Speaking to reporters at a hurriedly convened press conference here, Mr. Reddy said that the municipality was besieged with sanitation issues, the most important of which was the presence of thousands of pigs on the streets. “When I took up the matter seriously, some effort was made to rid the streets of the pigs. Two days later, the pigs reappeared. Nobody is bothered about the health hazards they pose,” said Mr. Diwakar Reddy, even as he accused the municipal administration of lax attitude in taking effective measures on the sanitation front.

“Who will answer for the unwarranted deaths of the two children? The Mayor or the [municipal] Commissioner?” he questioned.

He said that he would meet the Chief Minister on September 21 and submit a dossier on the happenings in the municipality.

When reporters sought his response to the death of soldiers in Kashmir in a terrorist attack, he said: “We are a nation of around 150 crore people. We can’t be disturbed like this time and again. We should get rid of the problem of Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism once and for all.”