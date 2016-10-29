To house a fast luggage deposit centre, token scanning and laddu token issuing counters

The newly constructed Divya Darshanam Complex (DDC) meant for the pilgrims reaching the sacred town on foot will become fully operational from November 1.

Speaking to media after a thorough inspection of the trial run of the complex on Friday, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao said the new complex had been built at a cost of Rs. 2.23 crore.

The main intention behind the construction of the complex is to make all the facilities to the devotees under a single roof on par with those opting for Rs. 300 Seeghra Darshan ticket holders. The complex not only houses a fast luggage deposit centre but also has token scanning counters in addition to the laddu tokens issuing counters besides the large cafeteria for the free supply of milk, coffee and buttermilk. Statistics reveal that over 60 lakh pilgrims trek to the sacred town on an average every year along both the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths. The designing of the complex has been made in such a way that it can cater to the needs of the visiting devotees for more than 300 days in a year without much difficulty. During the other 65 days relating to the festive and special occasions, the management will be burdened with the operating of queue lines.

It is for this reason the management is also exploring the feasibility of integrating the ‘time slot’ concept in the system after undertaking a detailed study with regard to the mode of issuance of Divya Darshan tokens at Gali Gopuram situated halfway on the Alipiri footpath.

