Divisional -level youth festivals are scheduled at Kanyakaparameswari Hall, old bus stand, Parvathipuram on October 15, M.R. Women’s College in Vizianagaram on October 24 and at M.R. Government Music and Dance College, Vizianagaram, on October 28. The competitions will be held in folk songs and dance, one act play, elocution, carnatic/hindustani vocal, traditional dance and art forms. Candidates in the age group of 15 – 35 years are eligible. Applications are available with SETVIZ, principals of colleges, and mandal development offices. The last date for submitting filled in applications online (setviz@yahoo.com) is October 13.

The participants must have to bring their own musical instruments and they will not be paid TA/DA during their stay.