Young artistes performing in the youth festival organised by SETVEN in Tirupati on Wednesday.—Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Students from across the city made a beeline to the S.V. Music and Dance College to showcase their talent in the ‘Tirupati Divisional Youth Festival – 2016’, which began on a grand note, here on Wednesday.

The competitions organised by the State government’s Department of Youth Services along with SETVEN – Tirupati, saw several students flock to the venue to take part in several events such as dance, classical music, one act play etc.,

Speaking on the occasion, SETVEN CEO Naga Padmaja said the event was being organised to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda and urged all the participants to imbibe the qualities followed by him in their daily lives.

Tirupati Sub Collector Himanshu Shukla said such programmes would give several youngsters a platform to exhibit their inherent talents and highlighted the upcoming programmes such as Food Festival, Children’s Festival etc.

Later in the evening, the officials distributed prizes to the winners.