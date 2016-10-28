District-level youth festival, organised by SETVIZ, will be conducted at the Government Music and Dance College here on Friday. Competitions in folk, traditional vocal and dance forms, elocution, one-act play, performances in veena, tabla, flute, mridangam, guitar, etc would be conducted from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

State-level events

Those win first prize in the competitions are eligible to participate in the state-level events.

Participants must bring three passport size photographs, aadhar card and date of birth certificate, according to a release.