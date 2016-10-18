Rural Development Minister Kimidi Mrunalini on Monday said that mosquito nets to people in 1,114 hamlets under 19 PHCs in the eight scheduled mandals in the district would be distributed through gram sanitation committees from Tuesday.

She formally launched the nets distribution programme at Kondakarakavalasa village under Mamidipalli PHC in Salur mandal on Monday. She said that 5,164 students, out of the 2, 51, 143 beneficiaries, in tribal welfare schools would be supplied the nets.

The distribution of mosquito nets to tribal people was suspended two years ago, said Collector Vivek Yadav. DM & HO C. Padmaja and others were present at the meeting, according to an official release.