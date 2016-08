CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu on Tuesday asked the government to distribute land and announce package for all the victims of Lakshmipet attack incident where four Dalits were killed and 80 were injured on June 12, 2012.

The party team led by Mr. Madhu visited the Lakshmipet village in Rajam Assembly constituency and inquired about the implementation of the welfare schemes for the Dalit families who lost everything for opposing dominant sections of society.