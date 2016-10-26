Vidyut Viniyogadarula Sangham says power utilities collected crores of rupees

The power utilities in the State are accused of collecting transformer costs, apart from the development charges, from the power consumers.

While the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), in its order dated 29/05/2015, has mandated the companies not to charge the cost of transformer to any LT consumer and levy only development charges, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company has issued a circular to collect the full cost of transformer only in case of apartment/commercial buildings above 15 metres and not to propose independent transformer for buildings lower than the above mentioned height. “However, it is followed more in breach,” said social activist Mangati Gopal Reddy, representing the Vidyut Viniyogadarula Sangham (Power Consumers Association).

At a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy accused the companies of conveniently ignoring the order and collecting hundreds of crores from July 2013. He demanded that the utilities repay the collected amount with interest to the consumers. The issue saw light after an activist collected the details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which revealed that the APSPDCL had collected Rs. 42 crore in the Chittoor district alone.

Mr. Reddy requested APERC Chairman Justice Bhavani Prasad, who is chairing a crucial meeting with Southern Discom officials in Tirupati on Wednesday, to take cognizance of the development and issue necessary orders.

