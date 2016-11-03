‘Polavaram estimate inflated only to benefit TDP men’

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, who is in charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs, has accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of overtly favouring Singapore companies with an eye on ‘bagging benefits.’ Speaking to the media here on Wednesday after rounding off his Tirumala pilgrimage, he sought to know why Mr. Naidu was running after Singapore companies. “Your Chief Minister seems to have a poor opinion of the Indian engineering and construction companies, which is why he is dependent wholly on Singapore. He thinks Indian companies are fit only to build drains,” he remarked, pointing out that the country had reputed firms that had built Nagarjunasagar and other projects.

Mr. Singh also slammed the State government on the Polavaram project for inflating the project outlay from Rs.16,000 to Rs. 44,000 crore, hinting that it was done deliberately to benefit party men. “It is my allegation that the government wants to award the contracts to its people and siphon off funds.”

The AICC leader said it was unfortunate that the people of Andhra Pradesh chose to target the Congress for bifurcation, though all the parties barring the CPI(M) had given their consent. In the same vein, he charged Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with going back on his word of merging his TRS with the Congress after achieving bifurcation. “After all, KCR is KCR,” he said.