NRIs to partner with State in developing their alma mater

With a view to restoring the past glory to State-run schools, the resources-starved government will set up over 5,000 digital classrooms in collaboration with Non-Resident Indians, Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said.

“NRIs will be roped in as partners in developing their alma mater for installation of computers at a cost of over Rs. 100 crore to help students learn and gain hands-on experience,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao told reporters here on Saturday.

A good number of NRIs expressed their keenness to develop digital classrooms in government schools, he said, adding that the novel initiative of public-private partnership in developing schools would go a long way in winning the confidence of parents who were choosing to admit their children in private schools by sacrificing their personal comforts.

The government, despite the huge revenue deficit, had spent Rs. 5,000 crore for improving infrastructure in State-run schools. In spite of that, parents still preferred private schools.

“The reason is lack of kindergarten section in government schools,” he said, adding that all anganwadi centres would be converted into kindergarten schools. Once accustomed to private schools, parents hesitate to admit their children in government schools in higher classes, the Minister said.

Special classes

Like private schools, all State-run schools would also conduct special classes to prepare students for admission into premier engineering and medical colleges.

Anganwadi centres will be converted into kindergarten schools

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

HRD Minister