Digital classrooms project to be scaled up in govt. schools

more-in

The ‘AP Janmabhoomi,’ the flagship social initiative of the government to connect and engage the NRIs, particularly the Telugus, in giving something back to their native village, is all set to scale up and provide digital classrooms to 5,000 government schools by end of 2018.

Jayaram Komati, Special Representative of the A.P. government for North America, told The Hindu that over 2,000 schools had already been digitised in two phases covering thousands of students under the digital classrooms project, wherein 70% funds are provided by the government while the NRIs chip in with the remaining 30%, $750 each. The third phase is under way in 500 schools.

“It has a positive impact on the students with their learning abilities going up exponentially while helping the schools in improving the quality of education. In fact, the attendance in schools having digital classrooms is much better, 17% more than the normal schools. The enrolment too has gone up,” Mr. Jayaram asserted.

“Having gone through improved and interactive learning model, the students of these schools are better equipped to face competition.”

The Special Representative said the teachers of schools having digital classrooms told him that the students’ attention span, conceptual understanding, and keenness to learn had all improved a lot.

“It is not just poor students who benefited, but there is renewed interest among the NRIs to do something for their place of birth and ancestors. These schools have become a must destination for NRI donors during their visit to India,” he said.

A supplementary digital literacy programme ensured that teachers get hands-on training in handling digital classrooms. About 200 teachers in 10 districts had been trained by 100 interns on effective use of computers and maximise learning outcomes.

“Two other schemes under the AP Janmabhoomi initiative of enabling the NRIs to be part of the development process of Andhra Pradesh too have been going on well,” Mr. Jayaram said.

The one to improve anganwadi centres that promoted pre-school education, healthcare, and hygiene for children and pregnant women saw building of 150 centres, each with a NRI donation of $5,000.

“The otherwise drab surroundings are now full of life, with some of these transforming into play schools and children having a fun time,” he added.

The third component of the initiative is to pool the NRI contribution for building crematoria in villages with a donation of $5,000 each.

“People in the rural areas often face problems in bidding a final goodbye to their loved ones as there are no proper facilities. We are creating facilities for performing the last rites, building a raised platform and a room and a compound wall.”

How does he motivate and pool resources from the NRIs ?

“We organise meet-and-greet programmes regularly across 32 cities in the U.S. to make them aware of our three schemes. The biggest concern of the NRIs in coming forward to donate is the apprehension of how the amount is spent. It is addressed now as the government is a majority partner and transparency is maintained in the utilisation of their donations.”