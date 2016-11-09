Proddatur gets 10-unit facility at a cost of Rs.1 crore, another unit opened at Nandyal

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas inaugurated a dialysis centre with 10 dialysis units set up with an outlay of Rs. 1.10 crore in the Government Hospital at Proddatur in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

The units were being set up in all the government hospitals in the 13 districts in the State to extend free service to poor patients, said the Minister.

Over 800 out-patients are examined every day, about 10 deliveries happen on an average daily and about 200 surgeries are performed every month in the Proddatur government hospital, Dr. Kamineni Srinivas said. Nearly 28,000 patients were availing themselves of free treatment under the NTR Vaidya Seva in a month, he added.

Medical tests were being conducted free of charge in 1,400 government hospitals , he said. The government hospitals were performing CT scan, X-ray, monthly tests for pregnants and free delivery and transportation for mother and infant in Thalli Bidda Express vehicles.

Birth certificate, immunisation card, NTR baby kits and an incentive of Rs. 1,000 were being given instantly after a delivery.

Minister for Higher Education Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is district in charge Minister, said the government was striving to extend medicare on a par with corporate hospitals in the government hospitals. The Health Minister was making night halts in the hospitals to identify and resolve the problems, he said.

Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh said he had adopted the government hospital at Proddatur and granted Rs. 50 lakh from his MPLADs and another Rs. 50 lakh from his personal funds to develop the hospital.

Kadapa Collector K.V. Satyanarayana, Jammalamadugu RDO Vinakam, A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M. Linga Reddy, MLC B. Pullaiah, Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, TDP district chairman R. Srinivasulu Reddy, former minister P. Ramasubba Reddy, former MLA N. Varadarajulu Reddy, Proddatur municipal chairman Gurivi Reddy and Hospital Committee chairman B. Srinivasulu Reddy were present.

Foundation stone laid

The Health Minister also inaugurated a dialysis centre in the Government Hospital at Nandyal in Kurnool district. Nandyal MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya, former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, DMHO Swarajyalakshmi and Nandyal RDO Sudhakar Reddy participated.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for a primary health centre to be built with an outlay of Rs. 1.18 crore at Maddur and a community health centre with an outlay of Rs. 3.80 crore at Panyam in Kurnool district.