Demanding that the State government take steps to ensure that the private engineering colleges remit their dues to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, without further delay, activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) East Godavari district unit staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the JNTUK here on Monday.

Addressing the activists, secretary of the party’s district unit Duvva Seshu Babji said the private engineering colleges under the purview of the JNTUK had to pay dues to the tune of Rs 100 crore to the university. The share of the educational institutions from East Godavari alone could be about Rs. 20 crore. “The colleges run by politicians formed a major part of the defaulters and most of these managements are the supporters of TDP,” he said, adding the government should take steps for collecting the dues and spending it on infrastructure in the university. Later, a CPM (M) delegation submitted a memorandum to Vice-chancellor V.S.S. Kumar.