Devotees offering prayers at a temple at Manginapudi beach in Krishna district.

Thousands of devotees from across Krishna district on Monday thronged the Manginapudi beach to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami.

Devotees started arriving at the beach before Sun rise. Guarded by swimmers, people from all walks of life, including children, took the holy dip.

Huge deployment of the police personnel was made to ensure safety of children.

Excise and BC Welfare Minister K. Ravindra, who performed special puja, said the State government would develop the beach into one of the tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, devotees offered special prayers at Datta Ashramam near the beach as part of the Karthika Pournami.

According to the police, no untoward incident was reported. The police took the help of the local communities to make it incident-free. Special boats were kept ready for rescue operation in case of drowning.

Bandar Divisional SP D. Sravan Kumar monitored the security arrangements.