Detox for the Krishna, courtesy doctors

Group therapy: Members of Amaravati Walkers And Runners Association during their clean-up on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Walking on riverbed sand is easier on the knees, and it also keeps sand smugglers at bay.

That’s what a group of doctors and other professionals found in the Krishna river, close to where it meets the Bay of Bengal in Vijayawada.

The riverbed downstream of Prakasam Barrage has been attracting a large number of walkers.

The Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) led by physicians and cardiologists, and helped by NRIs, uses the walks to also rid the riverbed of garbage. Dr. Ajay Katragadda, a pain physician from Nagarjuna Cancer Centre launched the effort five years ago. The sand walk attracts runners and joggers too. Sand walking does not ‘strain’ the knees, unlike harder surfaces. The group’s membership, including students, has swelled to 750.

On Sunday, the members welcomed the monsoon with ‘Run Soon’, hosting 3K, 5K and 10K marathons on the riverbed. Runners picked up bags of garbage on their way back.

“A vast part of the river bed has been cleaned and tonnes of waste collected. This has made it pristine for walkers and joggers,” says Dr. Ajay.

The river bed, free of garbage and plastic, is a pleasant terrain in Vijayawada, which does not have many public places for joggers and walkers, said Dr. Divya, an anaesthesiologist.

Dr. Keerthi Rao, a cardiac surgeon has run every Sunday for four months now.

The marathons irked a sand mafia which was using several areas, but it was overcome with police help, said Dr. Ajay.