Now circus companies have to solely demand on gymnastics to entertain audience

Contrary to the public belief that circus without animals can’t do well, a circus tent in the city is attracting moderate crowds for its three shows a day. With the government imposing ban on using animals and children in the circus feats, the circus companies have left with no option but to depend solely on the gymnastics to entertain the audience. “At first we were apprehensive about performing circus without using animals. But, for the last eight months we have bee running our shows successfully by attracting moderate crowds,” says Kurakula Devaraju, 41, of the Great SAM African Circus being performed successfully for the last fortnight on McLaren High School grounds here.

The government’s decision on use of animals has given a jolt to 310 circus companies all over the country, in which 100 troupes have removed the tents permanently. “Our family-owned three circus companies are among the 210 troupes that survived the major setback,” he says. A third generation circus artiste-cum-manager from Madanapalle-based ‘Nanjundappa’ family, Mr. Devaraju observes there is still craze for circus everywhere.

To substantiate the entertaining feats in the absence of animals, three masters from the company are always on the job of catching up new gymnastics on the Chinese and African television channels. The moment they redesigned a new feat, training will be provided to the artistes and the music composer gives a catchy tune. “Of our 150-member team, there are 90 artistes including 50 women. The feats used to be shared by these artistes and animals once, as we owned two elephants, four camels, two horses, 32 dogs and a dozen parrots till eight months ago,” he recalls. The day starts at 6 a.m. in the tent and all the 90 artistes undergo three hours of rigorous physical exercise under the supervision of three masters. In each city/town, the minimum duration of circus tent is one month and there will be a complete change of items following the first fortnight. “Otherwise, we won’t get repetitive audience,” points out the manager. The monthly salaries are anything between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 25,000 basing on the skill set and experience of the individuals. “On an average, the expenditure is Rs. 70,000 a day that includes everything. We have to spend a lofty amount on food, as serving non-vegetarian thrice a week is mandatory,” he says.

Entry fare

There are four different entry fares from Rs. 70 to Rs. 200 for the two-hour show and the patronage is anything between 50-60 per cent on normal days and close to 100 per cent during the weekends in the 2,000-seated gallery. The monetisation, however, has made a dent into the revenues for three consecutive days. “Rain or shine, we have to run the shows without fail. But, mere presence of animals can make a lot of difference in the patronage,” sums up Mr. Devaraju.