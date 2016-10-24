CITU State president Ch.Narasinga Rao speaking at a session organised against establishment of nuclear power plants in the State, in Srikakulam on Sunday.— Photo: Basheer

‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ to be taken out to mobilise the support of people

Former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma on Sunday asked the government to withdraw the proposals to establish atomic power plants at Kovvada in Srikakulam district and Kavali in Nellore district.

Mr. Sarma alleged that the Central government was trying to make Andhra Pradesh an experiment centre after the nuclear plants were opposed in Gujarat and West Bengal. He feared that the entire North Andhra region would be in danger with the establishment of India’s biggest atomic power plant at Kovvada in Ranasthalam mandal located just 70 km from Visakhapatnam.

He was speaking as chief guest at the brain storming session organised by representatives of the Kovvada Anupark Vyatireka Udyama Committee that comprised organisations such as the Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti, Human Rights Forum, CPI(M), and the CPI (New Democracy).

Mr. Sarma said the Centre was trying to shift the atomic power plants to Andhra Pradesh after attempts to establish them had been opposed by people of Mithivirdi in Gujarat and Haripur in West Bengal.

Catastrophic effect

When several countries decided to close down the nuclear plants, the Government of India wanted to establish them without understanding the catastrophic effect they would have on mankind should there be an accident.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and its Srikakulam unit general secretary D. Govinda Rao said ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ would be taken out in all the villages of the Ranasthalam mandal in November to garner the support of the people and appeal to them not to surrender their land for the project.

“The TDP has changed its stand on the project soon after coming to power in 2014. People are observing the party’s stand and the steps being taken to forcibly acquire land for the purpose. We appeal to the people to air their views during Jana chaitanya yatra,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti president Y. Krishna Murthy, who had led an agitation against the Sompeta power plant, said Srikakulam was being intentionally selected for projects that had the potential to cause pollution and put the lives of people to risk. He said people would retaliate if the government failed to drop the Kovvada project.

Awareness drive

HRF general secretary V.S. Krishna said an awareness programme would be taken up from Kavali to Kovvada to mobilise the support of all sections of society on the issue.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Chowdary Tejeswara Rao and CPI (New Democracy) leader Tandra Prakash asked the government not to underestimate people’s power, and cited the examples of successful agitations in Sompeta, Kakarapalli, and Polaki in Srikakulam and other places.

Sanjeevini Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti president Kuna Ramam accused the government of neglecting the welfare of people living in Kovvada, Kotapalem, Tekkali and other places as they were not keen on surrendering their lands for the proposed atomic power plant.

CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, N.V. Ramana, and Ch. Ammannaidu said that workers in the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone were opposing the Kovvada plant.